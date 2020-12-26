In ensuring the welfare and continuation of studies for Brunei Darussalam students studying at higher education institutions in the Arab Republic of Egypt during the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic, specifically in the republic itself, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Islamic Studies Department and the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Cairo, has collaborated with the Al-Azhar University High Council to hold online examinations for Brunei Darussalam 208 students studying at Al-Azhar University and Ma'had Qiraat Al-Shoubra who are currently in Brunei Darussalam. The online examinations were agreed upon by the Al-Azhar University High Council to be held in phases.

The examinations started on the 23rd of December and will end in mid-January 2021, from 3 to 5 in the afternoon, Brunei Darussalam time. The examinations is held at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Secondary Arabic Religious School.

Source: Radio Television Brunei