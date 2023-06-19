ONIC downs Blacklist to win Mobile Legends Bang Bang SEA Cup

Indonesian club ONIC became the first team to rule the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) multiple times after beating Filipino opponent Blacklist International, 4-2, in the grand finals on Sunday night at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. ONIC did not just take away the MSC title away from the Philippines but actually denied as well a potential all-Filipino finals series as they beat Echo, 3-0, in the semifinals on Saturday night. It took the prowess of Filipino import Kairi Rayosdelsol, who was stellar as Valentina in Game 4 -- where ONIC took a commanding 3-1 lead -- and the series-clinching Game 6, and the guidance of Filipino mentor Paul Miranda to bring the club back to Southeast Asia's MLBB summit after four years. However, local standout Nicky Fernando stood tall for his brilliance as their roamer and was named the Most Valuable Player of the championship series. ONIC took home USD140,000 (around PHP7.8 million) for ruling the event, while Blacklist settled for USD60,000 (around PHP3.34 million) as runner-up. Echo, which took down home side Burn X Flash later Saturday to finish third, walks away with USD30,000 (around PHP1.67 million).

Source: Philippines News Agency