One Fatality and Two Injured in Pangasinan Due to Indiscriminate Firing and Firecracker Incidents

One Fatality and Two Injured in Pangasinan Due to Indiscriminate Firing and...

Pangasinan - The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) has reported a series of firecracker-related incidents and an indiscriminate firing event during the New Year celebrations, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. A total of 65 firecracker incidents were recorded from December 21, 2023, to January 1, 2024, in the province.

According to the Philippine News Agency, In a phone interview, PPO public relations officer Capt. Renante dela Cruz stated that among the 65 victims, 33 were adults, and 32 were minors. Most of the injuries were caused by firecrackers such as "kwitis", "whistle bomb", "five star", "boga", and exploded fountains. While most victims were treated and sent home, 11 are still receiving medical care.

A tragic incident occurred in Barangay Malued, Dagupan City, on December 25, where 17 persons were injured, and one fatality was reported when firecrackers stored in a house under construction exploded. This explosion, triggered by a lit cigarette during a drinking session, impacted 21 houses. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

The total number of firecracker-related incidents in Pangasinan showed a 41 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, an indiscriminate firing incident in Barangay Longos, San Fabian town, during the New Year revelry injured two individuals. The suspect, identified as Kempee Serran Marcella, was arrested, and the victims are now in stable condition. Police investigation revealed eight fired 9-millimeter cartridge cases at the site, although the firearm used has not been recovered.

Meanwhile, a separate incident in Barangay Mayombo, Dagupan City, saw a fire that destroyed a house and a junk shop early Monday morning.