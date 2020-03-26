The first OSC 3.0 App—the Inspection Project Manager—simplifies and streamlines corrosion inspection

WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data handling can be heavy, disorganized and complicated, but the Olympus Scientific Cloud (OSC) version 3.0 offers powerful new tools that simplify it, enabling users to leverage the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 for their inspection and analytical applications. Accessed directly from the Olympus-IMS website, users will experience a streamlined UI, a new App Marketplace, instrument fleet and personnel management tools, cloud data storage and more.

Expanded Capabilities

The OSC 3.0 is a single-source platform for all connected Olympus industrial devices to provide continuously enhanced, comprehensive solutions. By signing up for a free OSC account, users with Olympus wireless-enabled devices—including the Vanta™ XRF analyzer, EPOCH™ 6LT flaw detector and 38DL PLUS™ thickness gage with a 38-Link™ adaptor—can expand their instrument’s capabilities with free features such as 10 GB of storage per tenant, wireless software updates, cloud access to manuals and calibration certificates, user registration, role management and more.*

Users can also browse free and paid applications designed to ease some of their most pressing pain points in the new App Marketplace. The first of these new apps, the Inspection Project Manager (IPM), was released with OSC 3.0.

The IPM app transforms thickness gage inspection workflows by making them more agile. For supervisors, it provides the tools they need to manage their projects efficiently. Projects can be broken down into as many jobs as required, with tasks and instruments assigned to specific inspectors. Managers maintain visibility throughout the inspection and can monitor the status of each project, job and task. Inspectors in the field can download survey files that have been provisioned for them by a manager and share data with supervisors in the office as soon as it has been captured. Future updates will expand the capabilities of this app to work with other Olympus industrial products.

Secure Access and Control

The OSC provides a single location where administrators can control the users and devices associated with their cloud tenant. Admins can control users’ privileges and roles, add/remove members, manage their data and manage subscriptions. For devices, users can add new devices to their tenant and view previously registered instruments. Critical documentation associated with each instrument, such as calibration certificates and user manuals, can also be viewed and downloaded.

Your Data, When and Where You Need It

The OSC makes it easier to get the right information in front of the right people quickly and efficiently. Each OSC tenant receives 10 GBs of free data storage, and you can upload any type of file that you want. If more than 10 GBs of storage is required, users can add more by subscribing to a higher tier of service.

The OSC is protected by leading-edge security features and is built on the Microsoft Azure platform. Users maintain full ownership and control over their data, and Olympus does not access or share customer information.

