Award recognizes the best in light microscopy imaging worldwide

Global winner, Ainara Pintor Hi-res images available here .

WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympus announces the winners of the Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award , a competition recognizing the best in life science imaging worldwide.

Ainara Pintor (Spain) was selected as the global winner for her vibrant image of an immonostained mouse brain slice with two fluorophores. She named her image “Neurogarden,” reflecting the brain’s complexity.

“There are over 70 million neurons in a mouse brain,” Pintor explained. “This shows what we can observe in the hippocampus of a single brain slice, in this case, taken from Thy1 transgenic mice.”

Pintor is thrilled to win Olympus’ first Global Image of the Year Award. “It’s a fantastic feeling that this image will cross borders and be seen all over the world!” said Pintor. For the grand prize, Pintor will choose an Olympus CX43 microscope with a DP27 digital camera or Olympus’ X Line™ objectives.

Asia-Pacific regional winner, Howard Vindin

Three regional prizes were awarded to Howard Vindin (Australia) for Asia, Tagide deCarvalho (United States) for the Americas, and Alan Prescott (UK) for EMEA. Each regional winner will receive an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II digital camera. Honorable mentions include Ming-Der Lin, Nat Prunet, Justin Zoll, Tong Zhang, Daniela Malide, Hamed Rajabi, Rudolf Buechi, Martin Hailstone, and Nathan Renfro.

Olympus received over 400 submissions from 65 countries. All entries were evaluated on artistic and visual aspects, scientific impact, and microscope proficiency.

Satoshi Nakamura, Vice President, Scientific Solutions Global Marketing, Olympus Corporation, was thrilled with the quality and diversity of images submitted this year.

Americas regional winner, Tagide deCarvalho

“I’m so impressed by the amazing response to our first Global Image of the Year Award,” said Nakamura. “The creative image submissions embody our contest’s mission of celebrating art in science. We hope this competition continues to inspire people to find beauty in an unexpected place—right under their microscope.”

EMEA regional winner, Alan Prescott

