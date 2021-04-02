Methods of making local cakes and sweets such as Kelupis Beras Pulut and Putu Mayang were among things shared during the Cooking With Senior Citizens Workshop yesterday afternoon. The workshop was organised jointly by Brunei Muara District Senior Citizens Activity Centre, PKWE and the seafood restaurant, De’pirates Sails in Kampung Kiulap at the restaurant’s premises.

The session was officiated by Dayang Saidah Binti Haji Wahid @ Burut, Deputy Permanent Secretary For Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. In her speech, the Deputy Permanent Secretary expressed the hope that the workshop would further motivate senior citizens in social and business activities.

The workshop was also hoped to help preserve Brunei Darussalam’s local cakes and other dishes so that they continue to be sold and enjoyed by future generations. The cooking workshop will be held for a year at the restaurant. A workshop carrying the theme Selera Ibunda or Mother’s Taste will be open to the public after Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei