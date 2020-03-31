The Ministry of Health held a key handover ceremony and the official opening of additional building of National Virology Reference Laboratory in Kampung Sumbiling, Bandar Seri Begawan, yesterday morning.

The ceremony began with the reading of doa selamat and followed by the handing over of key by Dato Paduka Haji Ahmad bin Kadi, Director of LSL Sdn. Bhd. to Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, who subsequently handed over the key to Dr Hajah Surita binti Haji Mohd Taib, Acting Director of Laboratory Services. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar also took a closer look at the lab.

Also present were Haji Abdul Manap bin Othman, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health; Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Management at the Ministry of Health; Dr Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latif, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Professional) at the Ministry of Health; senior officials of the Ministry of Health; officers from the Public Works Department as well as officers and staff of the Laboratory Services Department.

The building will be used as a Diagnostic Molecular Unit for respiratory viral infections and specifically for the COVID-19 analysis tests. The Unit has 4 labs namely a sample acceptance laboratory, a sample processing laboratory, a reagent preparation laboratory and an amplification laboratory. With this new building, all the molecular COVID-19 tests will be transferred to the new lab to enable the increase in test capacity. In addition, safety features are also enhanced in the new lab to ensure safety and wellbeing of officers and staff on duty in the laboratory.

