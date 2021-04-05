At noon, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri then proceeded to Baitur Rahmah together with Yang Amat Berhormat Prime Minister of Malaysia and Yang Amat Berbahagia Puan Sri for the Official Luncheon. Also present were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Bini Hajah Faizah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-At-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam as well as other members of the Royal Family.

The Official Luncheon began with the recitation of a Doa Selamat by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

His Majesty in the titah underscored that although still implementing new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, by Allah’s will, the Prime Minister of Malaysia was able to make a first visit to Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty in the titah, took the opportunity to congratulate Malaysia for its success in chairing last year’s APEC meetings. Yang Amat Berhormat the Prime Minister of Malaysia in his return address explained that Brunei Darussalam is a vital neighbouring and friendly nation to Malaysia. In 37 years, the special relationship fostered has opened spaces for bilateral relations in various fields.

Yang Amat Berhormat the Prime Minister of Malaysia also said the two memorandums of understanding signed between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam has opened up stronger bilateral cooperation opportunities in disaster management and exploration of petroleum yield between the two countries.

This is Yang Amat Berhormat’s first official visit to the country as the Prime Minister of Malaysia since his appointment on the 1st of March 2020. Yang Amat Berhormat’s official visit symbolises the Government of Malaysia’s commitment in strengthening the bilateral relation between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam to a much higher level.

Source: Radio Television Brunei