The Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE marks another milestone with the official launching of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Academy. With the objective to provide training and academic research coordination and development, the TVET Academy is open to public and private sectors. For the first intake, 9 students have begun their studies since early June. While, 17 students will begin tomorrow, the 8th of July. The function was held this afternoon at the Lecture Theatre, IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus, Jalan Muara.

The TVET Academy was officiated by Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education as Chairperson of IBTE Board of Governors. Also present was Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education. Established in June 2019, the academy offers three technical teacher training programmes namely Foundation in Technical Education, Certificate in Technical Education and Diploma in Technical Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei