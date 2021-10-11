The Minister of Health shared that on the 8th of October 2021, 71.6 per cent of the total population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While, 46 per cent have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means that, under the National Vaccination Programme, a total of 324 thousand 564 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 208 thousand 741 individuals have completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The enforcement agencies monitoring carried out, 8th October, during the out-of-house restriction period from 8 in the evening until 4 in the morning, saw 36 violations of the directive issued with compound fines, nationwide. The public is reminded to comply with the directives that have been issued in order to restore the state of country from the COVID-19 infection.

Source: Radio Television Brunei