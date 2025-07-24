Nvidia Supplier SK Hynix Boosts Investment Plan After Record Q2 Profit



Seoul: Nvidia supplier SK Hynix on Thursday boosted its 2025 investment plan after posting a record quarterly profit as it seeks to alleviate investor concerns about slowing growth for artificial intelligence chipsets. The South Korean chipmaker made this decision in light of recent financial results indicating strong performance.

According to Radio Television Brunei, SK Hynix expected a “low likelihood of sharp decline in demand” in the second half of the year. This outlook is supported by a stable customer inventory level and anticipated demand growth driven by new model launches by customers. The company’s strategic move to enhance its investment plan comes as a response to market dynamics and is aimed at maintaining its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry.