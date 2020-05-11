Nuzul Al-Quran refers to the Revelation of Al-Quran to Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam as the Deliverer of Wahyu or Revelations From Allah to the ummah. Usually various activities are held in the country to commemorate Islam’s auspicious days. Yesterday afternoon, Dayang Hajah Siti Mahyana binti Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doktor Ustaz Haji Yahya, Head of Islamic Eminence Development Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs explained some of the activities in the Commemoration of Nuzul al-Quran In Ramadhan this year.

Dayang Hajah Siti Mahyana said Nuzul al-Quran is celebrated on 17th Ramadhan every year. This year as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 infection, mass gatherings are prohibited and the format of the celebration changed. The Ministry of Religious Affairs with the cooperation of Radio Television Brunei has arranged a special programme to celebrate the Revelation of Al-Quran which is a very historic, auspicious and significant event for the Muslim ummah. This special programme will be broadcast by RTB on all its channels this Monday, 11th May. The theme of the celebration is ‘Menjana Keberkatan Rezeki Dengan Al-Quran’ or ‘Generating Blessed Sustenance With Al-Quran.’ Source: Radio Television Brunei