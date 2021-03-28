The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed nurses to drastic change in patient healthcare practices. Through such experience and to ensure nurses and midwives are aware on the latest development and transformation of health services system, the Nurses’ Association Brunei Darussalam, PENJURU organised the 4th Edition Nursing Potpourri Seminar for nurses and midwives in the country. Nursing Potpourri is a medium to deliver information to nurses and midwives on the role played by PENJURU in enhancing the nursing and midwifery profession image. The seminar took place at Jeruton Hotel in Jerudong.

Doctor Khadizah Binti Haji Abdul Mumin, Senior Assistant Professor at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences, Universiti Brunei Darussalam tabled a working paper titled ‘A National Qualitative Study on Nurses Experiences throughout COVID-19 Pandemic’. The research highlighted the nurse’s experience when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Brunei Darussalam during the transition period which gave pressure and coping mechanism during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Awang Haji Mohammad Hanan Bin Abdullah, a Nursing Officer presented on ‘Assertive Community Care/Treatment’. It shared on treatment procedures for patients with mental illness who have been discharged from mental institutions in the United States. They were implemented in a holistic, comprehensive approach, and emphasised on quality and patient’s safety in the society. Present was Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU.

Source: Radio Television Brunei