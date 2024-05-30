NPA Fighter Killed, Another Wounded in Samar Clash

TACLOBAN CITY: A combatant of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed and another was wounded in a clash with government forces in an upland village of Basey, Samar on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, commander of the Army's 802nd Infantry Brigade, troops from the 63rd Infantry Battalion recovered an M16 rifle and other war materiel after the clash with 10 NPA fighters belonging to the Bugsok Platoon of the NPA's sub-regional committee. Vestuir stated that the retreating NPA fighters abandoned a dead comrade and a wounded member, who was captured and given immediate medical attention by government forces.

The encounter followed tips from villagers about the presence of armed men, prompting intensified military operations in the area. Vestuir noted that the NPA platoon operating in Basey and nearby towns has been weakened in recent years due to the surrender of leaders and members, deaths, captures, and the recovery of several firearms. The military continues to rely on regular dialogues between local authorities and family members of active NPA rebels to encourage surrenders and recover more firearms in the Samar provinces.