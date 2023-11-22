Northern Mindanao Warned Against Bumblefoot in Poultry Products

Northern Mindanao – The National Meat Inspection Service Regional Technical Operation Center in Northern Mindanao region (NMIS RTOC-10) has issued a public warning about the risk of bumblefoot disease in poultry meat products. This comes after inspectors seized and disposed of 459 kilograms of chicken contaminated with the disease.

According to Philippines News Agency, bumblefoot, or ulcerative pododermatitis, is a bacterial infection and inflammatory reaction occurring in chickens, birds, rodents, and rabbits. With the holiday season approaching, NMIS emphasized the importance of purchasing safe meat. Dr. Neonette Agreda, NMIS RTOC-10 chief, advised consumers to check for meat inspection certificates (MICs) for fresh meat and certificate of meat inspection (COMI) for imported meat as indicators of safety. Agreda highlighted the need for vigilance against food safety handling issues, noting that contamination can occur during transportation, display, storage, and food preparation. She also warned of the potential health risks, including foodborne illnesses like diarrhea and dehydration, which can be caused by contaminated meat.