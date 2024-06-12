Northern Mindanao Executives Advocate for Equal Opportunities on Independence Day

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - Northern Mindanao officials gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the 126th Independence Day, echoing strong calls for equal opportunities, peace, and sustained development across the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, maintaining the spirit of independence remains a challenge, especially in providing equal access to livelihood and other opportunities. Mayor Uy expressed his aspirations for the future, emphasizing the need for equitable job opportunities and improvements in living conditions to ensure a prosperous future for all Filipinos. He also spearheaded the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated Magsaysay Park area at Plaza Divisoria, marking a significant milestone in the Divisoria Park Redevelopment Project dubbed "Project Lunhaw." This initiative represents a major urban green space effort by the city government and various sectoral groups.

Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia commented on the changing societal conditions and the broader challenges they present. He highlighted the importance of overcoming obstacles to fulfill the nation's aspirations. Unabia stressed that peace, friendship, and stability could only be achieved by addressing and resolving issues like crime and rebellion.

In Misamis Occidental, Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. noted that the celebration of Independence Day coincides with a notable improvement in peace and order, thanks to years of efforts to combat communist insurgency. He proudly declared Misamis Occidental "insurgency-free," attributing this achievement to the collaborative efforts with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Governor Oaminal Sr. also outlined plans to develop the economy and promote tourism in the hinterland communities.

The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) contributed to the day's safety by deploying 2,189 personnel across key locations, including plazas and freedom parks, to safeguard the participants of various Independence Day events throughout the region.