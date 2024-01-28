Northeast Monsoon Brings Cold, Cloudy Weather Across the Philippines

MANILA – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Sunday that the northeast monsoon, locally known as 'amihan,' will persist throughout the day, influencing weather conditions across the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, the monsoon is expected to bring cold and cloudy weather to several regions, including the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, as well as the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, all of which will experience light rains.

Metro Manila is forecasted to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rain showers. PAGASA also warned of strong northeastern winds that will lead to rough coastal waters, measuring 2.8 to 4.0 meters, in Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao. The advisory indicates that the rest of the country can expect moderate to rough seas, with wave heights ranging from 1.2 to 3.4 meters.

The weather bureau also provided information on the day’s sunrise and sunset times, marking the sun’s rise at 6:25 a.m. and its set at 5:53 p.m., framing the day for residents and travelers throughout the Philippines as they adjust to the continuing effects of the amihan season.