North Korea Launches First Ballistic Missile of the Year, South Korea and Japan Report

SEOUL/TOKYO – North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Sunday, as reported by authorities in South Korea and Japan. The missile was fired toward the Sea of Japan at approximately 2.58 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the South Korean General Staff. This launch marks North Korea's first ballistic missile test of the year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the missile did not land within Japan's national exclusive zone. In response to the launch, Tokyo initiated a damage assessment operation, led by the Prime Ministry Crisis Desk, in the area where the missile fell. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio addressed the media, stating that he has directed measures to secure the safety of air and sea traffic in the region and to remain vigilant for any unforeseen events.

The last known missile tests conducted by North Korea were in December 2023. These included the launch of a short-range ballistic missile on December 17 and the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, named "Hwasong-18," on December 18.