North Korea Conducts Cruise Missile Launch from East Coast, South Korea Reports

SEOUL - North Korea launched several cruise missiles off its east coast early Sunday, according to the South Korean military, marking Pyongyang's latest military maneuver following a test of new strategic cruise missiles conducted from the west coast just days prior. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported that the launch occurred around 8 a.m. in waters near Shinpo Port, but did not provide further details pending analysis.

According to Philippines News Agency, this launch represents North Korea's second cruise missile test of the year, following the inaugural launch of the Pulhwasal-3-31 towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday. Analysts speculate that the Pulhwasal-3-31, sharing its numerical designation with the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead revealed by North Korea in March 2023, could be capable of carrying a nuclear payload. This supposition is based on the missile's naming convention, echoing the characteristics of previously tested Hwasal-1 and -2 missiles, presumed to be nuclear-capable.

The term "Hwasal" translates to "arrow" in Korean, with "Pulhwasal" meaning "fire arrow," indicative of the missiles' design to evade missile defenses through low, maneuverable flight paths. While the launch of cruise missiles does not contravene United Nations Security Council resolutions that specifically prohibit North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology, the potential for these missiles to be armed with nuclear warheads poses a significant security challenge for South Korea.

This latest missile test escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula, amid a year of critical elections in both South Korea and the United States. North Korea's military activities, including the January 14 launch of a solid-fuel hypersonic missile into the East Sea and claims of an underwater nuclear attack drone test, have heightened concerns over regional security and the prospects of further provocations.