​No new COVID-19 cases reported and the total cases remain at 142. According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, one active case was reported and the number of recovered cases remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 571 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of people who have completed the mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 was 4,006.

In the past 24 hours, 95 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 43,407.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘moh.gov.bn’, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei