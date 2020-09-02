443 people are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. The Ministry of Health in its Press Release on the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam also stated no new COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, two active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The Press Release also stated that total COVID-19 cases remaining at 144. Meanwhile recovered cases remain at 139.

443 people are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed it is 5,014.

329 samples have been tested for the SARS-COV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 52,185.

Source: Radio Television Brunei