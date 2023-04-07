No Lenten break for SEAG-bound sepak takraw team

The Holy Week is supposed to be a time for rest and reflection for Filipino Catholics. However, national sepak takraw athletes Allyssa Bandoy and Mary Ann Lopez have to set aside bonding time for now as they gear up for the Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games slated in May. Bandoy and Lopez are currently in Thailand with the rest of the team for a training camp. "Medyo sanay na kami na mahiwalay sa parents namin (We're somehow used to being away from our parents)," Bandoy said in an interview. The team left for Bangkok on April 1 and will stay there for the entire month. They will be home for a few days before leaving for Phnom Penh. Bandoy and Lopez said they miss home but playing for the country is for their families, too. "Ginagawa naman namin ito hindi lang para sa amin kundi para sa pamilya namin (We're doing this not just for ourselves but for our families also)," Lopez said. Lopez was part of the gold medalist hoop team during the 2019 Manila edition while Bandoy was with the regu squad that took the bronze. The hoops event was excluded in last year's meet in Hanoi while Bandoy's squad missed out on a medal in the regu. Lopez and Bandoy are eyeing payback in Cambodia. "Nandito na 'yung excitement (The excitement is already here)," the duo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency