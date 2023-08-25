NIA, BFAR project to benefit 3K irrigators in Agusan Sur

The National Irrigation Administration in the Caraga Region (NIA-13) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Caraga (BFAR-13) jointly launched Friday a convergence initiative dubbed 'Stocking Technology Demonstration of Tilapia Cultured Pond' in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur. During the launching, at least 3,500 tilapia fingerlings were released in a 1,200 square-meter fishpond area inside the Lateral C-Irrigators Office in Barangay Saguma, which will serve as the starting stock for the tilapia production program. BFAR-13 also provided 27 bags of tilapia feeds to support the early management of the project. Jogie Juntilla, the irrigators development officer of the Andanan-Wawa River Irrigation System-NIA Agusan del Sur Office, said the project will be managed by the president of the Federation of Irrigators Association (FIA) of Bayugan City and Esperanza town. 'The FIA is composed of 24 irrigators associations (IA) from Bayugan City and Esperanza town with a total membership of 3,177,' Juntilla said in a phone interview. Proceeds of the tilapia production will directly go to the FIA, he said, adding: 'During the harvest, it is the FIA and the IA members who will market the harvested tilapia with the proceeds directly going to their fund." The project, he added, will also involve the distribution of fingerlings for the IA members who wish to venture into tilapia production Juntilla said NIA and BFAR are also planning to replicate the convergence program in other FIAs and IAs in Agusan del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency