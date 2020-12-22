The Kampung Sungai Bunga Consultative Council opened a track at the Bukit Kindana Recreation Park in Kampung Sungai Bunga. It is part of the effort to further enhance services and added value to attract tourists locally and abroad.

The track was officiated by Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council. With the 3.8 kilometre track, Bukit Kindana keeps many Brunei history, including the history of Sultan Muhammad Hassan, the 9th Sultan of Brunei. Visitors, especially hikers need to take a boat to Kampung Sungai Bunga to access Bukit Kindana.

Source: Radio Television Brunei