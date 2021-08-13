The enrolment for Year 7 at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute for the 1443 Hijrah/2022 which has been opened starting the 14th of June 2021, is now extended until the 25th of August 2021.

Registration forms can be obtained at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute Administration Office or download at the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ website at ‘www.kheu.gov.bn’. Completed forms must be submitted to the institute’s administration office at Simpang 175, Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, Bandar Seri Begawan not later than the 25th of August 2021, from 8 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. For more information, contact 2222090 or 2222093 or 2222096 extension 206 or 230 or 234.

Source: Radio Television Brunei