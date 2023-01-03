New School Term Begins

The first school term for the academic year 2023 for all government and private primary and secondary schools as well as colleges and sixth form centres under the purview of the Ministry of Education, as well as religious and Arabic schools under the Ministry of Religious Affairs began yesterday. Meanwhile, international schools and training centres of the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE as well as public and private higher education institutions will begin according to their respective calendars. Yesterday morning, RTB’s crew took a closer look at several schools nationwide.

At the Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre, students arrived as early as 7 in the morning. The difference between the sixth form centre students and primary as well as secondary school students is that they are ready to begin their second year by focusing more on the ‘A’ level examination this year.

Sayyidina Ali Secondary School in Kuala Belait was also busy holding various activities for students who have just started school. This was intended for students to familiarise themselves with the school’s atmosphere.

At Kampung Menengah Primary School in Tutong District, students could be seen to be very excited to be back to school. The school also arranged a number of activities for the student’s first and second day back at school.

Meanwhile in Temburong District, primary school pupils in their uniforms showed their enthusiasm to start the new school term.

Source: Radio Television Brunei