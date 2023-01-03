New School Term Begins

School session for religious and Arabic schools as well as the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute under the purview of the Ministry of Religious Affairs also started yesterday.

As early as 7 in the morning, male and female students from Pre-University Two of the Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Boys Secondary School began the new school session. On the first day, students did several activities including the reading of Ratib Al- Attas and Surah Yassin to seek blessings for their studies throughout the year, and to achieve success in the examination. Apart from that, a briefing on discipline was also held for the students.

Meanwhile, students at Lambak Kanan Religious School also started the new school term, in which they took part in the reading of Selawat Tafrijiyah, Sayyidul Istighfar and Ratib Al-Attas on the first day of school.

