New PRO-Mimaropa Chief Brig. Gen. Roger Quesada Commits to Excellence in Crime Prevention

MANILA: Brig. Gen. Roger Quesada, the newly appointed chief of the Police Regional Office - 4B (PRO - Mimaropa), has pledged to uphold a high standard in crime prevention and enforcement. His commitment was made public as he officially took charge of his new role on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, he aims to continue the policies implemented by his predecessors. His focus areas include strict enforcement of crime prevention and suppression programs, a rigorous campaign against illegal drugs, and promoting internal integrity among the police ranks. He emphasized a proactive and comprehensive approach to enhance regional security, highlighting the importance of reform, quality leadership, and collaborative efforts with stakeholders for responsible law enforcement.

Quesada, who is the 19th chief of Mimaropa, succeeds Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, who retired at the age of 56. In his address, Quesada underscored the significance of unity and teamwork within the Philippine National Police (PNP) to achieve successful outcomes. He called for the unwavering support of the PNP personnel in the region, stressing the values of diligence, discipline, and professionalism in their duties.

With a distinguished career in the PNP, Quesada is an alumnus of the PNP Academy Class of 1992. His previous roles have been diverse and significant, including serving as the chief of the Firearms and Explosives Office, Deputy Regional Director for Administration in PRO-Bicol, Deputy Regional Director for Operations in Caraga, and Regional Chief of Directorial Staff in Mimaropa.