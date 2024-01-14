New OFW Lounge Opens at NAIA Terminal 1 for Filipino Workers

PARAÑAQUE CITY, Philippines - In a move to honor the country's 'modern heroes,' an exclusive premium lounge has been opened at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City. This facility is designed to provide a comfortable space for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as they wait for their flights.

According to Philippines News Agency, the OFW Lounge, located on the fourth floor near the pre-departure area, is accessible to all OFWs regardless of their ticket class. This initiative follows a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting OFWs. The lounge is a joint project involving the House of Representatives, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Manila International Airport Authority.

The design of the lounge is inspired by similar spaces typically reserved for business-class and first-class passengers of various airlines. This development aims to provide a similar level of comfort and convenience to OFWs, recognizing their significant contributions to the nation.

In addition to the newly opened lounge at Terminal 1, preparations are underway for a similar facility at Terminal 3. Plans are also in place to establish more OFW lounges at other international airports in Clark, Pampanga; Cebu; and Davao, further expanding the reach of this initiative.

On Saturday night, Speaker Romualdez, along with OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio and Deputy Administrator Mary Melanie Quiño, conducted an inspection of the new lounge, ensuring its readiness to serve the needs of OFWs.