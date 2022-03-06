Some features in the BruHealth application are being updated and renewed. It is to facilitate the management of COVID-19 positive patients and close contacts in accordance with the implementation of current SOPs. The Home Isolation Notice feature has been introduced to replace the Digital Quarantine Order feature which was discontinued on the 24th February 2022.

The feature is specific to COVID-19 confirmed cases only, that is for those in Categories 1 or 2A. The new features include: Daily health status report; In-app notifications on the date of the respective ART tests; Self-isolation period that is adjusted automatically with the update of ART results. With the new "Home Isolation Notice" feature, the short message service SMS previously issued to confirm that a person is a COVID-19 case is therefore discontinued.

With the launch of the ART feature in the BruHealth application on 26 February 2022 that allows members of the public to report their ART results or request for ART kit supplies, members of the public no longer need to call Talian Darussalam 123 to report their ART test results or request for ART kits. Completing the self-triage in the ART feature will also allow a case to be categorized according to Categories 1, 2A or 2B.

As has been the case since the BruHealth application was first introduced in 2020, the red BruHealth code is to indicate a person is a close contact to a COVID-19 positive case. Currently, a person can declare themselves as a close contact in the BruHealth application through several ways as follows: By filling in the information in the Self-Assessment Tool feature on the first day of making a self-assessment report which only needs to be done once during the self-isolation period; by reporting the status of the close contact through the Daily Self-Report feature; by submitting the first ART result after knowing of having had contact with a positive COVID-19 case through the ART feature; or by requesting for an ART kit through the ART feature. Currently, the self-isolation period for close contacts has been reduced from 14 days to 5 days.

