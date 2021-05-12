The month of Ramadhan is coming to an end and the emergence of Syawal will be celebrated as a month of victory. The effect of tarbiah or education carried out during Ramadhan is still etched in the souls of every Muslim because the end result of Ramadhan is piety. However, those who have just received guidance, namely, new converts, are feeling fortunate to be able to grab the reward promised by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to the Ummah.

The Welfare Body of the new converts of Kampung Kiudang Mungkom, BASKIM and Darul Muttaqin in Kampung Kuala Ungar as well as several places in rural areas are among the places for converts’ guidance classes in Tutong District which remain committed in carrying out religious activities during the holy month of Ramadhan. The tadarus Al-Quran house-to-house activities can strengthen the brotherhood and apply the practice of reciting Al-Quran to new converts in reaping the rewards of this blessed month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei