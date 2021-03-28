Kampung Kapok Mosque now has a new building and car for funeral management. Its inauguration ceremony took place yesterday morning at the said mosque.

It was officiated by Awang Haji Amir Hisyam bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. The new building which was completed last January will provide facilities for funeral management. While the new car, which is a van will also be used in funeral management. The event was co-organised by the Mosque Takmir Committee, Muslimah and Youth of Kampung Kapok Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei