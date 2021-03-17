Netreo Continues Execution of Global Expansion Strategy by Partnering with Leading IT Service Provider in India

Huntington Beach, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal partnership with Serviceberry, a Mumbai-based company specializing in IT services in the areas of ITSM, ITOM, CSM and hybrid cloud management since 2008. Serviceberry helps enterprises become more efficient and reduce costs with a focus on key outcomes, and the partnership strengthens Netreo’s presence in India with an established, premiere channel partner in the region.

“Expanding our local presence in India requires a partner who shares our commitment to helping enterprises improve key results by managing IT resources more efficiently, improving user productivity and reducing IT costs,” said Ged Caldwell, chief revenue officer of Netreo. “Serviceberry’s deployment, sustenance and consulting services are the ideal complement to our full-stack IT management and AIOps solutions, giving our mutual customers access to best-in-class IT solutions, services and support.”

Organizations in India and the greater Asian Pacific market now have local access to Netreo’s innovative on-premise, cloud and hybrid IT monitoring solutions and support. Netreo monitors and detects anomalies, manages server and application performance, diagnoses, troubleshoots and even automates corrective actions through AIOps (AI for IT Operations). Together, Netreo and Serviceberry will help enterprises achieve a single source of truth – even in complex hybrid cloud/on-premises deployments that include multiple cloud providers (e.g. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services), multiple SaaS providers (e.g. Microsoft 365) and legacy on-premises tools, applications and devices.

“Enterprise Customers are working hard on replacing multiple tools to simplify their IT operations and looking at an all-inclusive platform. Netreo is a perfect platform that allows customers to move from a heavy infrastructure dependent siloed operations management setup to a fully self-contained, lightweight solution. The fact that Netreo offers a subscription-based consumption model gives enterprises the freedom from Perpetual consumption Lock Ins. The initial response from our customers is very positive, and we look forward to a successful partnership” said Keyur Damani, CEO and founder at Serviceberry.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management and AIOps products empower customers with real-time information on their cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, applications and devices — so they can provide amazing internal and external customer experiences from their digital environments and focus more on innovation. Netreo, used worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, monitors tens of millions of assets and devices per day. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies.

About Serviceberry

Serviceberry Technologies is a global Enterprise Service Management company specializing in ITSM, ITOM, CSM and Integrations. The company provides Consulting, Deployment and Sustenance services and solutions in Enterprise Service Management space. Serviceberry Technologies integrates IT silos with an aim of allowing CIO’s to deliver IT as a strategic business-aligned service. Serviceberry has a team of 150+ dedicated professionals working with more than 80+ customers across five countries. We offer Consulting, Deployment & Ongoing Sustenance Services with integrity and quality. Our goal is to ensure our customers are enabled to adapt to an ever-changing digital enterprise.

