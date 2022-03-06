The global media technology partner expands its presence and investment in the region with new technology solutions, facilities, and talent to support broadcasters, leagues, rights holders and producers in delivering live sport and entertainment.

ABU DHABI, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, announced that it has opened a new office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the growing demand for its services, strengthening the company’s investment and presence in the Middle East. Located across from the famed Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi, NEP Middle East FZ LLC (“NEP Middle East”) will provide a wide range of outside broadcast solutions, including both on-site and remote production services, to enable clients to bring live sports and entertainment to fans and audiences around the region and worldwide.

NEP is expanding on its already extensive experience and work, ranging from covering UAE National Day celebrations and New Year’s Eve concerts, to many sporting events including Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup and T10 Cricket, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Island. In addition, NEP’s Creative Technology business provides a full set of live event audiovisual solutions to clients throughout the MENA region.

Saeed Izadi, current head of NEP’s Singapore and India businesses, has been appointed President of NEP Middle East. He will oversee business strategy and operations for all three business units.

NEP also announced that Ammar Hina has joined the company as Business Development Director for the MENA region. Hina brings more than 16 years of industry experience to lead business development and operations NEP Middle East, serving as the key contact for clients, major events and cross-divisional initiatives. Throughout his career in broadcast and TV production, he has worked on some of the most prominent franchises in the sports industry, from FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, UEFA Champions league, and European Qualifiers to the English Premier League live programming.

He joins NEP most recently from The UAE Pro League, the organizing body of the ADNOC Pro League and professional football in UAE. There he served as Director of Broadcast & TV Production where he formulated and oversaw the execution of the broadcast strategy for all competitions, identified market opportunities for content development and distribution channels, managed outside broadcast service provider and media rights holder relationships, and reported on viewership, fan experience, and stadium and venue development.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Ammar to NEP to spearhead our efforts for this very important market,” said Izadi. “His expertise is enabling us to build a strong team locally while delivering superior service and innovative solutions for our clients located in the Middle East as well as international clients looking to share the events taking place in this great region with the rest of the world.”

“Being in the Broadcast and TV production industry for many years, joining NEP Group is a huge step for me on both career and personal levels,” Hina said. “In my previous experiences in the industry and around the globe, whenever NEP is mentioned, it means ‘Quality & Clarity’. I always believed that NEP’s presence in the MENA region is needed, and NEP can set higher production standards in MENA. I am very excited to be part or NEP Group!”

Ammar Hina and the NEP Middle East team can be reached via email at ahina@nepgroup.com or by calling +971561102210. To learn more about NEP’s full range of end-to-end solutions or career opportunities with NEP Middle East, visit NEPGroup.com.

About NEP

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP’s Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

