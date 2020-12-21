Martin Gubby Brings a Breadth of Experience in Delivering Congestion Charging, Traffic Enforcement and Emissions-based Mobility Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, Inc., a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets, is pleased to announce Martin Gubby has joined its European management team where he brings more than 25 years of experience in the delivery and support of road user charging solutions.

During his tenure at Transport for London (TfL), Martin was a critical member of its leadership team. Neology will benefit from his expertise in design, delivery and operations of crucial infrastructure, which includes London’s congestion charging, low emission zone, ultra-low emission zone capabilities and the world’s first direct vision standards scheme.

“I have been aware of the capabilities that Neology brings to this market for many years, and have benefitted from the “PIPS Technology by Neology” ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) solutions, which provided robust capabilities to London’s congestion charging and low emission zone infrastructure. I’m excited to join such an innovative company with global reach and passion in this marketplace,” said Gubby.

“We are proud of the people who work for us, the experience they bring and the capability to deliver innovative solutions. Martin is a perfect fit for our culture, passionate about making a difference in the way mobility is delivered in our towns and cities, and is seen as a leading expert in the field of congestion pricing and traffic enforcement solutions having been at the forefront of London’s evolution in this area for almost two decades,” said Luke Normington, Managing Director of EMEA and General Manager of ALPR at Neology.

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets. Neology’s solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, are deployed globally for thousands of agencies to improve safety, security and sustainability for critical infrastructure. For more information, visit www.neology.net.

Neology Media Contact: Kelly Foster John Kelly Foster +1 619-224-1261 kelly@johnkellyfoster.com