Cat enthusiasts and owners can now visit a cat cafe located at Kampung Tagap in Jerudong. Family owned ‘Nekopurradice’ is now a place of interest for those who have not had the opportunity to keep cats as pets, since it was opened last March.

The cafe gives an opportunity for cat enthusiasts to interact with their pets. According to Mohammad Haziman bin Haji Sulaiman, the owner of ‘Nekopurradice’, the idea for the cafe came when he had the opportunity to visit several cat cafes abroad. Although there are a number of cat cafes in the country, ‘Nekopurradice’ has its own specialty such as a special playground for the cats and a waterfall in the park.

At this time, the cafe has more than 30 different breeds of cats. The public wishing to visit the cafe can first contact the cafe owner to make a booking through Instagram @nekopurradice, with a five dollar fee for adults and four dollars for children under 12 while for children under one year old is free.

Source: Radio Television Brunei