Negros Oriental to Receive PHP161 Million in Cash Aid for Over 32,000 Rice Farmers

NEGROS ORIENTAL - Over 32,000 rice farmers in Negros Oriental are set to receive PHP161 million in cash assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) starting February.

According to Philippines News Agency, DA-Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office (PATCO), the funds have been transferred to the province and are prepared for distribution through local government units (LGUs).

Rafal, in an interview on Wednesday, stated that the allocation, part of the 2023 budget, was received in the final week of December 2023. The distribution awaits the final validation lists of eligible farmers from the LGUs, as some may have been delisted, relocated, or left the rice-growing sector. Approximately 20,000 rice farmers have been identified and verified by the LGUs to date.

The initiative follows a similar program from the previous year, where around 32,200 rice farmers received PHP5,000 each. In addition to the cash assistance, Rafal mentioned ongoing efforts to procure about PHP40 million worth of rice seeds for distribution to farmers this year. The DA has also planned the distribution of fertilizers and machinery starting March, before the planting season begins.