Negros Oriental Prosecutor Urges Stronger Fight Against Child Online Sexual Abuse

Negros Oriental - A lawyer from the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in Negros Oriental emphasized the urgency of enhancing efforts against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). During the closing event of the 18-day campaign to end violence against women and children (VAWC) on Thursday, prosecutor Emmylou Bendanillo expressed concern over the rising incidents of OSAEC in the province. According to Philippines News Agency, the youngest case she encountered involved a 9-year-old child, although she did not specify the total number of OSAEC cases in the area. She stressed the importance of meticulously building cases against child abusers to ensure successful prosecution. Bendanillo noted an increase in OSAEC cases during the pandemic, attributing it to children spending more time at home and online. The event, organized by the Provincial Commission on Women and the Provincial Gender and Development Resource and Coordinating Center, also celebrated women's achievements in the community. Jerlyn P. Cabugnason, a person with disability from Sundu-an, Manjuyod, won first place in the 'Babayeng Garbo sa Katilingban' contest, recognizing her efforts in advancing gender equality and women empowerment. Other awardees included Lea A. Valdez from Canlaon City and Marilou J. Zerna from Tupas, Manjuyod. The Cluster Level Association Malamboon from Panciao, Manjuyod, received the Grupong Garbo sa Katiling ban Award for outstanding women's groups. The campaign to end VAWC concluded on December 12.