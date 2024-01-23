Negros Occidental Sees Rise in Power Rates in January

BACOLOD: Residents of Negros Occidental experienced an increase in their electricity bills in January, as all three distribution utilities in the province raised their average residential power rates. This increase was primarily driven by heightened generation and transmission charges.

According to Philippines News Agency, Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), and Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco), the hike is a result of various factors. Noneco reported that their rate for January rose by PHP0.487 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), reaching PHP12.38, up from PHP11.89 in the previous month. The cooperative attributed this increase to the net rise in the electricity market price on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and an increase in the fuel fee of Palm Concepcion Power Corp.

Ceneco, which supplies power to the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, and Silay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto, announced an average residential rate of PHP10.83/kWh for January. This rate is PHP0.066 higher than the previous month's rate of PHP10.76. The management of Ceneco linked this increase to a 10.35 percent rise in average transmission charges, primarily due to an increase in the ancillary service charge.

Noceco, covering the southern part of Negros, including several cities and municipalities, also reported an increase in their residential rate to PHP12.24/kWh in January, up by PHP0.42 from December's PHP11.82. This increase was pushed by higher total generation and transmission charges.

The management of Noceco anticipates further increases in electricity rates in the coming months, especially during the hotter season, when the demand is high. During this period, more expensive generation sources are utilized to meet the increased demand for electricity.