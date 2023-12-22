Negros Occidental Sees Decline in Live Hog Prices Amid ASF Restrictions

BACOLOD - The prices of live pigs in Negros Occidental have witnessed a decline due to restrictions on shipping out supplies following the loss of the province's African swine fever (ASF) free status.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of Friday, the price per kilogram of live pigs dropped to PHP180, down from PHP205. Dr. Placeda Lemana, the provincial veterinarian, explained that since November 15, Negros Occidental has been unable to supply hogs to other provinces. This situation arose after the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) did not renew the certificate of free status (CSF) on ASF for commercial farms and the recognition of active surveillance (RAS) of local government units (LGUs) in the province.

Dr. Lemana noted that the decrease in prices in auction markets, including Kabankalan City and others, resulted from these restrictions. Despite the drop in live hog prices, she remarked that the current rate of PHP180 per kilogram is still acceptable, considering that prices had previously fallen to between PHP160 and PHP140 per kilogram.

Additionally, the PVO chief pointed out that while live hog prices have decreased, pork prices in markets have remained stable. "The highest market price for pork is PHP370 per kilogram, but mostly it's between PHP350 to PHP360. Thankfully, in Negros Occidental and Bacolod, we haven't reached PHP400 per kilogram like in some other provinces," she said.

Negros Occidental, home to a PHP6-billion swine industry, has experienced nearly 18,000 hog mortalities across about 20 LGUs since April due to various diseases, including ASF and hog cholera. This situation poses significant challenges to the local swine industry and the broader agricultural economy of the province.