Negros Island Region Creation Set to Boost Local Economy, Says Mayor Remollo

DUMAGUETE CITY — Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his impending approval of the Negros Island Region (NIR), which is expected to enhance economic development in Negros Oriental. The president is scheduled to sign the legislative bills establishing the new region during a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on June 13.

According to Philippines News Agency, the creation of the NIR, as outlined in Senate Bill 2507 and House of Representatives Bill 7335, is a significant step forward for the provinces of Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor. He expressed this view in an interview following the Independence Day celebrations, emphasizing the region's potential to catalyze rapid development. The mayor highlighted that Dumaguete City is likely to host the 16 regional offices planned for the new administrative region, which he believes will substantially contribute to local growth.

Mayor Remollo also noted that a technical working group would convene post-signing to finalize the distribution of regional offices across the NIR. This strategic move is seen as pivotal in reshaping the economic landscape of the involved provinces by fostering closer collaboration and enhancing governmental efficiency.