Neeyamo Named as a Potential Leader in 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

The Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR is a five-dimensional market analysis model that assists buyers in making informed choices about HR Technology providers in the European Cloud HR market.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and global work solutions, has been named a Potential Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR.

Fosway Group is Europe’s leading HR industry analyst focused on Next Gen HR, Talent, and Learning, and analyzing the realities of the market to provide insights on the future of work.

The Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR is a five-dimensional market analysis model that assists buyers in making informed choices about HR Technology providers in the European Cloud HR market. In addition, it helps evaluate current providers and stay up to date on the latest market developments.

The 9-Grid includes nine zones – Potential Leader, Strategic Challenger, Strategic Leader, Potential Challenger, Core Challenger, Core Leader, Potential Performer, Solid Performer, and Strong Performer. This year’s report includes 37 cloud HCM vendors based on potential, performance, presence, the total cost of ownership, and future trajectory.

Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President, Strategy at Neeyamo, said, “Global HR technology market is slowly getting clouded with customers having to struggle between perception and reality. Neeyamo has been at the forefront of disrupting the global HR & payroll tech landscape, leveraging cutting-edge technology, global functional knowledge, and innovation. Our solution has a single native global engine at its core, making all the difference. We are proud to set the trend and demonstrate to the world that what was perceived impossible can be done. Amongst others, our positioning as a Potential Leader in cloud HR is a testament to our commitment to continuously innovate and execute strategies designed towards the future of work.”

“The financial well-being of employees is becoming a priority for HR teams as the cost of living crisis impacts organizations across all geographies,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “This has put the spotlight on payroll and the need for innovative payroll services at scale, something that Neeyamo continues to deliver as it consolidates its position as Potential Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR.”

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations.

Visit the Fosway website at https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ for more information on Fosway Group’s 9-Grid .

Contact Information:

Anika Panwar

Head of Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ neeyamo.com

+(91) 9176446649

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8695533