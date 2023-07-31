NDRRMC: Death toll from Egay, ‘habagat’ onslaught rises to 25

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported the death toll from the combined effects of Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon has climbed to 25. This is higher than the 16 deaths reported last July 30, the NDRRMC said in its latest bulletin on Monday. The figure includes two validated deaths -- one each in Calabarzon and Western Visayas. Meanwhile, still undergoing confirmation are 23 fatalities -- 12 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), eight in Ilocos Region, two in Calabarzon and one in Western Visayas. As of this time, 39 persons injured were reported and confirmed in Cordillera while another 13 are still undergoing validation -- eight in Davao, two in Western Visayas, two in Calabarzon and one in Ilocos region. Still undergoing confirmation are 20 missing individuals -- eight in Cordillera, 11 in Cagayan Valley and one in Ilocos. The NDRRMC said a total of 654,837 families or 2,397,336 persons residing in 4,111 barangays in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Administrative Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), CAR, and the National Capital Region were affected by the weather disturbances. As of this time, 13,828 families or 50,987 individuals are sheltering in 737 evacuation centers while another 63,086 families which is equivalent to 262,008 persons are being aided outside. The Office of Civil Defense earlier said the affected families were those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence. It cited as example families whose source of livelihood were affected but not needing evacuation. Houses damaged are placed at 35,855 and these were reported in 13 regions. Agricultural damage was estimated at PHP1.96 billion while infrastructure damage has so far reached PHP3.5 billion. The government has so far provided PHP146.6 million worth of assistance to aid affected communities in nine regions.

Source: Philippines News Agency