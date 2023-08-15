NCR cops seize P6.4M worth of illegal drugs in 5-day ops

Operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) seized some PHP6.4 million worth of illegal drugs during operations from Aug. 7 to 11. In a statement Tuesday, NCRPO director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the amount includes shabu, marijuana and ecstasy seized in 252 operations across the region's five police districts. These operations also resulted in the arrest of 149 suspects, he added. The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD) and Eastern Police District (EPD). The QCPD reported the biggest haul with PHP3.03 million worth of illegal drugs in 37 operations which also resulted in the arrest of 71 suspects. The NPD carried out 20 operations during this period, leading to the apprehension of 23 suspects and the confiscation of PHP525,257 worth of contraband while the EPD mounted 29 operations that resulted in the arrest of 44 individuals and seizure of PHP882,524 worth of narcotics. The MPD implemented 22 operations which resulted in the arrest of 52 suspects and confiscation of illegal drugs worth PHP1.03 million while the SPD conducted 41 operations, leading to the arrest of 62 individuals and the seizure of PHP957,586 worth of illegal drugs. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said these achievements underscore PNP's unwavering commitment to ridding our communities of the scourge of illegal drugs. 'The PNP remains steadfast in its duty to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. We will continue to intensify our operations and collaboration with various stakeholders to effectively combat this threat," Acorda said. He said the PNP's recent successes serve as a testament to the dedication and diligence of law enforcement personnel in upholding the rule of law and preserving the well-being of the Filipino people. He added the ongoing anti-illegal drugs campaign is a clear demonstration of the PNP's resolve to create a safer and drug-free environment.

Source: Philippines News Agency