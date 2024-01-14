Nationwide Protest Planned Against Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program in the Philippines

Transport group Manibela is set to lead a nationwide protest in the Philippines against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) on Tuesday. The group made it clear on Facebook that the event will be a protest, not a strike, to be conducted in collaboration with another group, Piston, and other sectors.

According to Philippines News Agency, the protest in Metro Manila will begin at 9 a.m. at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City. Protesters plan to march toward España in Manila, converge at Mabuhay (Welcome) Rotonda, which separates Manila and Quezon City, and proceed to Chino Roces Bridge (Mendiola) in Manila for the main protest event. Manibela also expressed gratitude to students who indicated their plans to join the protest and support the call for the retention of PUV franchises.

In anticipation of potential disruptions to public transportation, some schools have announced a shift to online classes on Tuesday. Manibela's Facebook post late Sunday night encouraged collective action to defend their franchises and livelihoods, calling for unity in appealing to Malacañang and the President.

The PUVMP has stipulated that PUVs failing to consolidate under cooperatives by December 31, 2023, and those operating on routes without cooperatives, are only allowed to operate until January 31. Additionally, unconsolidated jeepneys on routes with at least 60 percent of units consolidated will not be able to renew their provisional authorities to operate.

The government, through the Office of Transportation Cooperatives, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Social Welfare and Development, has reiterated its commitment to assisting drivers of unconsolidated jeepneys and UV (Utility Vehicle) Express in finding employment within transport cooperatives and corporations or through other forms of aid.

According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, 145,721 units, or 76 percent of public utility vehicles and UV express, have already consolidated. Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has addressed misinformation about the PUVMP, asserting that the misinformation was intended to mislead and create confusion. DOTr clarified several points, including the

certification of 54 PUV models compliant with Philippine National Standards, the freedom of cooperatives to select preferred vehicle models, no coercion from any government agency to buy the most expensive model, increased equity subsidies for cooperatives, and the responsibility of cooperatives, not drivers, to shoulder the payment of new units.

The DOTr emphasized that the welfare of passengers and commuters is the primary objective of the modernization program. This program has been a subject of debate, with various groups expressing concerns about its impact on drivers' livelihoods and the affordability of modern vehicles.