321 Mualaf or new converts from all districts attended the Nationwide Mualaf Gathering on 29th September morning. Organised by the Islamic Da'wah Centre through the Mualaf Development Division in collaboration with the Temburong District Da'wah Unit and Syarikat An-Naafi', the event took place at the Main Hall of the Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex, Temburong District.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. At the event, the Minister of Religious Affairs launched a video clip titled 'Maritah Belajar Sembahyang (Panduan Muallaf). The event included a special talk delivered by Professor Doctor Ustaz Haji Abdul Somad.

In the afternoon, a briefing on Syariah Penal Code Order, 2013 was held. Among those attending was Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Member of the Legislative Council. The gathering was held to raise awareness on the importance of increasing and internalising religious knowledge, apart from strengthening relations among the new converts.

