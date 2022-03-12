The youth have a role to always contribute to the nation. This was among the content of a Nationwide Mosque Youth Forum organised by the Mosque Affairs Department in collaboration with the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee and the Masjid ‘Ibadurrahman Youth Group. The virtual forum was held in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

The forum was delivered by 2 panellists who also underlined the factors that can influence the youth from being involved in detrimental activities. Among those joining was Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs at the Mosque Affairs Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei