People who feel they have high risk of being infected by COVID-19 can join the nationwide COVID-19 Monitoring Survey that begins on 4th May. The Minister of Health explained this in reply to questions from the media.

Yang Berhormat said the survey will be held at several Health Centres or clinics in the four districts. Random tests will be made with health Officers determining around three or so people take the test. It is not the nasal swab but a POCT test just like a sugar prick test to check if there is any anti-body for the virus among the community. The check involves adults not children. Source: Radio Television Brunei