Towards optimizing appreciation and understanding especially among students on the National Anthem and National Flag, the Information Department at the Prime Minister’s Office through the Nationhood Unit, Strategic Communication Section, yesterday morning held a ‘Raja Kita, Menghayati Bendera dan Lagu Kebangsaan Negara Brunei Darussalam’ Nationhood Briefing Programme. The programme was held at the Temburong Arabic School.

The briefing was delivered by Dayang Hajah Noorhijrah binti Haji Idris, Assistant Information Officer, Information Department to 59 students from Years 5 to 8, which among other things highlighted on Our monarch, procedures on hoisting the national flag and the history of the National Anthem ‘Allah Peliharakan Sultan’ in detail. A presentation of prizes to students who successfully answered the quiz was also held.

Source: Radio Television Brunei