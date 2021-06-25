​It cannot be denied that Al-Quran has high rewards which elevate those who read the holy book to a higher position beside Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Aside from that, Al-Quran also encourages Muslims to always uphold the truth and called the people to use their mind and intellect to the best of their ability to appreciate Allah’s Might and Greatness. The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports underlined the matter at the Final of the National Youth Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran 2021 on 24th June night. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin also explained that Brunei Darussalam is fortunate as many children are able to read the Quran, and there are more people who have worked on their potential until their status is elevated to Qari or Qariah.

The Minister hoped that the youth as the continuing generation to instil the culture of lifelong Al-Quran learning so that they become balanced, who is not only literate on the current situation, but also Al-Quran literate. Towards this, youth in the country must be brave in making changes, taking a step forward and respond to His Majesty’s titah.

5 Qari and 5 Qariah presented their readings at the finals. A total of 97 participants including 37 Qariah took part in the preliminary stage held from the 31st of March.

Awang Afiq Haririe bin Haji Mat Daud and Dayangku Fauziah Nadhirah binti Pengiran Haji Jofri were crowned as Qari and Qariah champions. They received the challenge trophy, another trophy, cash prize amounting to 2 thousand dollars and participation certificate. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Members of the Legislative Council. The musabaqah was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports since the 80’s and has produced many Qari and Qariah of high calibre who are capable of competing at higher levels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei